MARLBOR COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday by deputies after allegedly firing a gun into a home woman and child inside, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Titiyanna Green was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and also served with an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear, deputies said.

Deputies were called to Highway 38 North about a woman who had shot into a dwelling. When they arrived, a woman told them that she was in her home when she heard loud music outside. She said she went to the front door and saw Green pull out a black handgun as she opened her car door.

The woman said she saw the car’s dome light come on and she pushed her child back into the home and closed the door. She then reportedly heard several gunshots.

Investigators later found a bullet hole in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

