MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is accused of stealing guns and money from a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s home on Davidson Road in the Clio area was broken into on April 22, according to the sheriff’s office. Multiple guns were stolen along with money. The victim’s vehicle was also damaged.

After investigation, Leah Garrison Butler, 25, of Clio, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Butler was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where she was given a $30,000 surety bond, deputies said.