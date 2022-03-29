MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car in Marlboro County and threatened to kill the victim, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Paula M. Thomas, 40, of Cheraw, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to personal property.

On Sunday, Thomas allegedly drove to a home on Marshall Street and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle, according to deputies. No one was in the vehicle when the shots were fired. Thomas also allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

No injures were reported during the incident.

Thomas is held at the Marlboro County Detention Center on a $12,500 surety bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

No other information was immediately available.