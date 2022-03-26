MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged Saturday in connection with a stabbing in the Clio area of Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said deputies responded to Woods Ave in the Clio community and found a man who had slash wounds to his arms and face.
The sheriff’s office said investigators determined that Sharoyal Patrice Lester of Clio cut the man with a knife during an argument. The man was apparently holding the couple’s 10-month-old child when he was stabbed, deputies said.
Lester has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated in nature. She was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.
