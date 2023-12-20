MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly giving a woman fentanyl that resulted in her death in October, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Pamela Michelle Steen, 36, of Wallace, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Amy Barrington, 47, also of Wallace.

The incident happened on Oct. 21 at a home on Warden Lane. When deputies arrived to investigate a report of an overdose, family members said they had administered Narcan but that it was unsuccessful.

Deputies also administered Narcan while waiting on EMS to arrive, but Barrington was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. An autopsy showed drug toxicity, of fentanyl, as the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation found that Barrington was with Steen before her death and that Steen had provided Barrington with illegal drugs before her death.

Steen was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and given a $35,000 surety bond.