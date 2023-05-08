BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was stabbed Sunday night after a fight in Bennettsville, according to police.

The stabbing happened at the Bennettsville Motel on Highway 15-401 Bypass after a fight between two women, police said.

One woman stabbed another other woman once in the back and twice in the chest, according to police. The person stabbed is expected to be OK.

One person was taken into custody. Police have not publicly identified the person or what charges they’ll face.

No other details were immediately available.