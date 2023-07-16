BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is wanted by police after she allegedly cut another woman on both of her arms during an argument, according to Lt. Shawn Lucas with Bennettsville police.
The woman who was cut went to the hospital but was released, Lucas said. The incident happened at an apartment complex on Oakwood Street.
Lucas said they did not have the name of the woman who is wanted yet.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here