DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the Marlboro and Pee Dee electric cooperatives will see an 8% decrease in their monthly bills this summer, MPD Electric announced.

The decrease during July, August and September will be the fourth for MPD members since the two cooperatives joined in September 2020. It will be applied automatically and appear as a line item on users’ monthly bills, MPD said.

“The summers here in the Pee Dee can be brutally hot making energy usage for most reach yearly peaks,” James Goodson, chairman of the MPD board of trustees said. “We hope this decrease makes life a little cooler this summer for our members.”

William Fleming, MPD president and CEO, said the decrease shows the benefits of the alliance between the two co-ops.

“MEC has been the lowest cost energy provider in the state for three years and now sits as the lowest cost electric cooperative in the entire Southeastern United States,” he said. “It is our goal and determination to have PDEC’s rates equally low very quickly. I am very thankful to our Board of Trustees for allowing us to regularly decrease our members’ rates even while power costs continue to rise nationwide.”

MPD was formed in 2020 through the merger of Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of improving overall services for residents of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion and Marlboro counties.