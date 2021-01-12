Marlboro school trustees votes 6-3 to extend superintendent’s contract

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District Board of Trustees has voted 6-3 to extend Superintendent Gregory McCord’s contract, placing him at the district’s helm through June 20, 2023.

Michael Coachman, Reginald Gaymon and Jackie Branch voted against the motion.

McCord thanked the trustees who voted in favor of extending his contract, along with the community, according to information from the district, stating that they are the reason behind the district’s successes.