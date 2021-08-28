‘Marvelous insects’: Beekeepers strive for certification at Moore Farms Botanical Garden

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Beekeepers headed to Moore Farms Botanical Garden on Saturday to start working on their certification. The class started with the basics.

“Learning what a bee is, the different parts of the hive, what equipment you’re going to need, and what outfit you need to wear to not get stung,” Melanie Glover with Moore Farms Botanical Garden said.

She said the decision to host the four-week program came after an introductory beekeeping class that got lots of advanced questions.

“At the end, they’ll have all the knowledge they need to take the written exam to be a certified level beekeeper,” Glover said.

Instructor David Yannello of the South Carolina Beekeepers Association has been beekeeping for six years.

“There’s so much going on in a beehive, it’s really interesting,” Yannello said.

He said beekeeping began gaining popularity as people had to spend more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We get a lot of requests for training classes,” Yannello said. “Basically, for the last year, we’ve been hearing that.”

Many who attended said they already have hives of their own.

“I’ve learned a lot already,” Ned Little said. “Bees are an amazing thing. It’s intriguing to watch them come and go from the hive. I’ve really enjoyed that.”

Little started keeping bees a year ago. Now, he wants to learn how to properly manage his hives and get honey. He said he has loved the experience and looks forward to learning more.

“The bees, they’re marvelous insects, they’re amazing,” Little said. “A little bee only lives a couple of weeks. He works hard the whole time, then he dies and another one replaces him. Those kinds of things are really intriguing.”

The class is 16 hours long and is being held over a four-week period.