‘Mask Up Darlington County’ joint initiative begins

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Partners within Darlington County have teamed up to present an initiative to encourage residents and visitors to ‘mask up’ to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Darlington County, Darlington County School District, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, and the City of Hartsville have all joined this initiative that kicks off on Monday, September 14.

This campaign highlights members of the community from many different walks of life who are ready for life to return to normal.

The ‘Mask Up Darlington County’ campaign will feature videos or photos of community members explaining why they wear masks. These videos will be posted daily on the social media pages of Darlington County, Darlington County School District, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, and the City of Hartsville.

The coordinating organizations are hopeful this collaborative effort will help emphasize the importance of wearing face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

LATEST HEADLINES: