Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington earns esteemed National Blue Ribbon

DARLINGTON, S.C. – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced today that Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology (MHS) is a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

Mayo joined just 325 other schools in the entire country in receiving this prestigious recognition of exemplary academic performance. MHS also earned this honor in 2013.

Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County School District, applauded the school and its community for the announcement.

“This honor is a testament to the tireless efforts of the students, staff and families at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology who work together toward the goal of student success,” Newman said. “Students know that when they graduate from Mayo, they can compete on any stage – statewide, nationally or globally. On behalf of DCSD, we are proud of the Mayo family for earning this exceptional national accomplishment.”

MHS Principal Arlene Wallace said her school continually strives to be a recognized educational center in the state, and the entire school community is humbled to earn the recognition.



“Excellence is expected, nurtured and celebrated at Mayo,” Wallace said. “As a learning community, we work to ensure quality and equity in a positive atmosphere with a strong emphasis on academics. Through a cooperative effort between school and community, Mayo will continue to provide every student the opportunities needed to succeed and make a positive contribution to society. We, the administration, staff, students and parents of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology are very proud of our school’s distinction as being national a National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing School.”

In its announcement of the award, the U.S. Department of Education said the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools, the honor bestowed up MHS, are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.