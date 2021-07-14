McColl police officer involved in hit-and-run

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A McColl police officer was involved in a hit-and-run, according to officials.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but could provide no other details at this time.

The police officer is OK and there was minor damage to his police car, according to McColl Police Chief Brian Genwright. He said he can’t release any other information at this time but would provided updates when they’re available.

News13 is working to learn more details about when and where the crash happened and details surrounding the incident.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.