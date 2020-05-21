McLeod, DHEC reschedule free COVID-19 testing in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The McLeod free COVID-19 testing clinic in partnership with

DHEC has been rescheduled.

The free testing was initially planned for May 21 and has been rescheduled for Friday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing clinic has also been relocated to the McLeod East parking deck, 855 E. Cheves St. (across from McLeod Medical Park 5).



The testing clinic is open to individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19. This free

drive-thru clinic is open to any business and industry employees in the area.

Individuals interested in being tested should remain in their car. For safety reasons, this is a drivethru and not a walk-in site.

If a business or industry is interested in scheduling a private testing clinic at their

location, please contact Tara Lee with McLeod Occupational Health at (843) 777-5682