MCBEE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for a great time during the fall season, McLeod Farms in McBee has plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We love it here. You can go and see like the antiques, and there’s a restaurant,” said Isabel Trapp of Camden, South Carolina. “And go to the market and get food and like other items, and there’s ice cream. And then, there’s the different little patch things.”

Family-owned McLeod Farms has been operating since 1913, and aside from harvesting fruits and vegetables year-round, the farm offers a variety of fun activities for the fall season.

A wagon ride to the “Shipwrecked” corn maze, a U-pick pumpkin patch, a corn pit, a pirate’s ship photo op, and a roly-poly ride are among the many things being offered for visitors.

“There’s a corn maze, and it’s really fun to come out here with your family, like it’s seasonal or not seasonal, it’s really fun,” said Olivia Trapp of Camden.

A portion of this year’s corn maze proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Trent Hill, which is a safe haven for teens in foster care, those seeking counseling and families that need extra support.

McLeod Farms markets are year-round, offering seasonal produce and jarred products. Be sure to head out to the farm before Nov. 5, which will be the last day to enjoy this fall’s activities.