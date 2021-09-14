McLeod Health holds hiring event in Florence

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
McLeod ER upgrade

File photo

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health held a hiring event Tuesday in Florence.

The hospital is looking for RNs, LPNs, and others to work at McLeod facilities across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

“We are opening up different specialty offices, we are bringing on additional physicians, so we’re trying to support those physicians while growing and expanding our service lines here at McLeod,” said Courtney Weaver, associate VP of workforce development. “Absolutely we are really looking to expand and hire at this event for those areas.”

Anyone who couldn’t make the event Tuesday can head to the McLeod website to apply.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories