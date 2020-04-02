McLeod Health offering curbside prescription pickup

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Health is offering a new method of getting and giving prescriptions to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.

It’s through curbside pick-up

Patients can drive into the parking area on the cancer treatment side of McLeod and call the number on signs posted.

A staff member will come out with the prescriptions or take a drop off.

Curbside pickup hours are also changed to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to better cater to patients needs.

We care about people. We want to take care of people and going that extra mile so that we can provide excellent medical care that’s what it’s all about.”