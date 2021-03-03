McLeod Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers in Florence County Schools

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers in Florence County Schools.

Any staff at Florence County School Districts 2, 3, and 5, can attend a clinic Monday at the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School gym between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to McLeod.

Florence 1 Schools teachers are eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine Friday during the clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B, which includes teachers, officially opens Monday, but McLeod set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers, the district said.

Appointments for the Darlington Raceway clinic have filled up as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Florence 1 teachers have gone the extra mile during a really difficult time so we are happy to be able to go the extra mile in providing this opportunity for them,” Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “We have been working on a vaccination plan, just waiting for the green light for Phase 1B. We are so grateful to McLeod for making this happen for our teachers.”

Florence 1 Schools will be the first district to have an opportunity for all of its teachers to be vaccinated.

Please note: Vaccines are in limited supply and appointments fill up quickly.