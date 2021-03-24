McLeod nurse receives award for extraordinary care, compassion

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A McLeod Health nurse received an award for her extraordinary care and compassion, according to the hospital.

Whitney Jaco, who is a nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) was named the February DAISY award recipient after being nominated by a colleague, the hospital said. The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program that recognizes “super-human efforts nurses perform every day.”

“There are so many nurses who I believe deserve the DAISY Award for their dedication to compassion and quality care,” Jaco’s colleague said. “One nurse who comes to mind is Whitney Jaco. She really is an excellent definition of what a McLeod nurse should be.”

Her colleague said Jaco was always in a PICU room showing compassion and encouragement to families.

Nurses at McLeod can be nominated for the award by filling out a form in the nursing unit or online at McLeodNursing.org.