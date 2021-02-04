McLeod Regional Health recruiting retired nurses to help administer COVID-19 vaccines

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Regional Health has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to recruit retired registered nurses to volunteer to help vaccinate patients.

“I knew my friends in healthcare are putting out 100% everyday taking care of COVID patients and so when I saw the call on social media, I knew immediately this was something that I could do,” said Linda Smiley, a retired RN.

Thursday was Smiley’s first day volunteering. She went through the orientation process and also got her first dose of the vaccine.

Volunteers must be a registered nurse, go through an orientation and test negative for COVID-19.



“They’ve got to be willing and able to take the vaccine and most of the time RN’s are comfortable with that,” said Lisa Byrd, the corporate vice president of quality and safety for McLeod Health. “It’s just a matter of getting reoriented if you haven’t done them in a while and we have an orientation process for that and just orient them to the environment that they are in.”

Byrd said the state has created a process where it can activate licenses just for the pandemic and only for those duties

Smiley encourages any retired registered nurses at home to join her and volunteer.



“The process itself was very easy,” she said. “I did my application with the State Board of Nursing online and I did my application for volunteering with McLeod online, so I did not even have to leave my home in order to put in those applications.”

Byrd said come Feb. 8, she’s hopeful to have more volunteers to help meet the demand.

Retired registered nurses interested in volunteering can click the link below to complete the application form.

https://www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=1338046061



