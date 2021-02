FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster rescinded an order that suspended a Florence 1 Schools board member.

Edward James McIver was reinstated by McMaster Jan. 19. McIver could return to the board if he chooses.

McIver was arrested in 2019 after being accused of using $732 of the district’s money for personal use. He was suspended from his position by Governor Henry McMaster one month after his arrest.

McIver’s charges were dismissed in November.