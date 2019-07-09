McMaster: SOPAKCO expanding in Marion County, adding new jobs

MARION, SC (WBTW) – SOPAKCO, a processed food company, is investing over $12-million into their operations in Marion County and adding new jobs, according to a press release from the SC Governor’s office.

The $12.5-million investment will fund a three-phase expansion and is expected to create 25 new jobs.

SOPAKCO was founded in 1943 out of the need for military rations during World War II. Now the company is one of the top providers of meals ready to eat, commonly known as MREs, to the U.S. military.

In addition to emergency meal rations, SOPAKCO has evolved to become a “cutting-edge” food processing company for major national and international brands, according to the Governor’s Office.

Headquartered at 118 S. Cypress Street in Marion County, SOPAKCO’s expansion, which includes constructing a new facility to house its corporate offices, is designed to increase manufacturing capacity and flexibility.

“SOPACKO has experienced great success in South Carolina.” Said SOPAKCO President Lonnie Thomson. “This is the third expansion in Marion County in the past five years. The value that Marion County brings through its business-friendly climate and quality workforce has allowed us to thrive here and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

“This latest expansion by SOPAKCO proves that South Carolina is a perfect place to do business.” Commented Governor Henry McMaster. “Congratulations to SOPAKCO for all of its success, and we look forward to watching the company grow and thrive here for many years to come.”

Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins says that “SOPAKCO has been a job creator in Marion County for several decades. It is a great thing that they will expand and remain in our county. We are here to help and assist SOPAKCO in any way that they need.”

You can find more information or to apply for a position at SOPAKCO here.