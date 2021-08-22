Medical center in Harstville reinstates visitor restrictions because of surge in COVID-19 patients

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center reinstated a no-visitor policy on Sunday because of a surge in COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Hartsville.

There are some exceptions, including for patients in labor and delivery and outpatient surgery. Those patients will be allowed one support person. Pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors.

“At Carolina Pines, our top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees, and community,” the center said in a news release. “We continue to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community and follow state and federal guidance as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients.”

Christy Moody, the center’s chief nursing officer said visitors play a vital role in the healing and recovery process.

“Restricting visitation during this time remains one of the most difficult decisions we’ve had to

make,” Moody said. “These additional restrictions have been put

in place to help limit any potential spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations in the region

increase rapidly, fueled by the Delta variant. We look forward to welcoming family and friends

again when it is safe to do so.”

Carolina Pines said everyone 12 or older to get a COVID-19 vaccine because “they have proven to be safe and highly effective in controlling the spread of

COVID-19.”

Vaccine appointments are available at the Carolina Pines Medical Group, Suite 108. Anyone who wants a vaccine should call 843-656-0101.

The hospital also encouraged people to follow its website and social media pages for the latest updates on its visitation policy.