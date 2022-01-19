Mike Reichenbach says his business knowledge, work throughout the Pee Dee qualify him for state Senate seat

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As voters in Florence prepare to vote in Tuesday’s special Primary Election to fill the state District 31 Senate seat formerly held by the late Hugh Leatherman, they will have to choose between Republican candidates Mike Reichenbach and Jay Jordan.

Reichenbach is the owner of several car dealerships in the Pee Dee, while Jordan is currently a member of the state House of Representatives.

The winner of the special Primary election will go on to face Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle in a special March 29 election.

For 13 years, Reichenbach has served those living in the Pee Dee. He said business is something he stands tall, something that he thinks makes him the right choice in the race to replace Leatherman, who died in November after a battle with cancer.

related Florence businessman announces State Senate candidacy

“Job creation. Job growth. Economic development is dear, dear to my heart,” Reichenbach said. “If people work, they have a better opportunity to take care of their families.”

Those traits are what Reichenbach said he shares with the late Leatherman. The also former chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce says his resume has molded him to run for the Senate seat.

“Several years ago, I was in Columbia,” he said. “I was able to watch the General Assembly work, and I came back from that time realizing there’s a need for business people to be in the General Assembly, to speak on behalf of regular people, business owners, workers, different areas outside of what was normally represented there.”

Reichenbach said throughout his campaign he has been listening more to people in the community about what their needs are, and that is what motivates him to keep going. If he wins, Reichenbach said his No. 1 priority will be to improve infrastructure.

“Johnsonville to Scranton to Coward to Effingham to Pamplico to Florence to Darlington — infrastructure concerns. Broadband availability,” he said. “A lot of questions come to me about we are paying these taxes, large taxes, why are the roads still crumbling, why are there potholes, sewer issues, water issues. People want accountability. The taxpayers want to know ‘if I’m paying all of these taxes, where is the money going,’ and I want to be accountable with people. I want to be able to answer those questions.”