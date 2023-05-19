PEE DEE, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has a Positively Carolina story out of the Pee Dee Friday night.

There is a new recovery house in Dillon to help people dealing with substance abuse.

“Shannon’s Shelter” is only for women. News13’s Manny Martinez was at the home on Friday, where available beds were all taken within the first few days.

Sonshine Recovery Ministries runs the house. The organization is Grand Strand-based with a men’s house in Georgetown, but expanded last month to Dillon based on need.

Inside there is space for six women plus a house manager.

The faith-based 90-day minimum program filled up after just two full days of operation.

Pastor Tim Carter, who went through a recovery program himself six years ago, said their focus is teaching self-sufficiency.

The women are required to work regular jobs, and Carter said he is starting to see positive results.

“Being here today you’re actually on the 31st day that it’s been open, so we just had a group of girls that come off the streets in Myrtle Beach that just got 30 days clean,” he said. “To me, that’s a milestone. They get to go pick up their 30-day chip tonight at CR, and that, to me, is a blessing.”

Carter said the program is completely community-funded and that supporters help cover program costs as well as groceries for the women.

To donate to Sonshine Recovery Ministries, click here.