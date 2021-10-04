MISSING: Florence County man last seen after being released from hospital

Michael Scott Johnson

FLORENCE COUNTY, (WBTW) – Police are asking for help finding a 57-year-old man who was reported missing by family.

Michael Scott Johnson was last seen in the 800 block of Pamplico Hwy on Friday after being released from the hospital, according to the Florence Police Department.

He is described as 5’10”, 120 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. There is no information on endangerment factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl.Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email therman@cityofflorence.com

