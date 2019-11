FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing man last seen leaving the hospital.

According to the Florence Police Department, Mikel Helms of Timmonsville was last seen leaving MUSC-Florence on Pamplico Highway at around 9:30 Tuesday night. He is 25-years-old and was last seen wearing hospital scrubs pants and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.