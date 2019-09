FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Florence say they have found a missing woman and she is safe.

Terri Coolman Williamson was reported missing by her family members after she was last seen on August 1st. At that time she was seen in her wheelchair on South Irby Street.

