MISSING: Woman last seen in Floydale area of Dillon County on Monday

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are looking for a woman last seen in the Floydale area of Dillon County.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says Crystal McDaniel, 38, has been reported missing. She has been missing since Monday evening, according to a report made to the sheriff’s office Thursday night.

McDaniel was last seen in the area of Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road. She was wearing a purple or pink shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The sheriff’s office has released a photo of McDaniel and is asking for the public’s help to locate her.

No other details are available.