MobileFleet Inc. to establish operations in Marion County, create about 64 jobs

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. On Thursday, June 8, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Mobile Fleet Inc. will establish operations in Marion County and create dozens of jobs.

The company is a manufacturer and distributor in the public safety industry, and will establish its South Carolina operations in a 113,000 square-foot building on Spartan Place in Marion County, a press release said.

The company said its investment will be about $6.3 million and will create about 64 jobs.

“The new Marion County location will also include the company’s manufacturing division that builds custom storage solutions for public service providers, including fire and police departments and government municipalities,” said the release.

“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we have a strong workforce and competitive business environment to thank for that. We welcome this new investment by MobileFleet Inc. and look forward to seeing the impact these new jobs will have on Marion County,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

“We would like to welcome MobileFleet Inc. to Marion County. We appreciate them choosing our county as their new home and are looking forward to working with them. Marion County Council will be here to help them in any way that we can in order to see this company grow and succeed,” Marion County Council Chair Buddy Collins said.

Hiring information will be posted here, according to the release.