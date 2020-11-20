Molina Healthcare SC hosts annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Molina Healthcare of South Carolina partnered with Health Care Partners of South Carolina on Friday to host an annual Thanksgiving food distribution to help families complete their holiday meals.

A local Food Lion gave them 300 frozen turkeys to give away to anyone on Medicaid, as well as a $5 gift card.

The two organizations said they were not going to allow the pandemic to keep them from serving the people in the community. The event was done this year via drive-thru, with attendees remaining in their cars as the turkeys were placed inside trunks.

Johanna Perez, Molina Healthcare South Carolina’s community engagement manager, said the group is always looking for opportunities to serve the community.

“Every year we do this event, but this year definitely feels different with the COVID pandemic,” she said. “We know there are a lot of families struggling just to have the Thanksgiving meal this year so it’s so nice to be able to provide that turkey to them.”

Some drivers said they didn’t mind waiting half an hour because the gesture meant a lot to them.

“I’m grateful because some people can’t afford, like me, for paying all of these bills, and it helps out a lot,” said Debra Vaughn, an attendee.

Yvonne Davis, the vice chair of HCPSC, said Marion is her home and that knowing she’s serving people who she knows is what keeps her going.

“It takes a lot for us to give back to the community and I vowed to do this because this community means so much to me and it has given so much to me and my family,” Davis said.

Molina Healthcare South Carolina are doing similar events in the following locations tomorrow:

Charleston:

Start time: 10am

Address: 4870 Piedmont Ave, North Charleston



Georgetown:

Start time: 10am

Address: 2482 Powell Rd, Georgetown

