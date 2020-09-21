Monday marks pivot to in-person instruction for Darlington County School District

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Many Darlington County students got settled into their classrooms Monday as the district began its pivot to in-person instruction.

The district’s board of education voted last Monday to begin the in-person learning. Elementary grades have five days in school. Meanwhile, middle and high school-aged students now operate on a hybrid schedule. They physically attend school two days a week and complete elearning assignments on the remaining days.

This doesn’t apply to students who were enrolled in the district’s virtual academy, who remain online.

“I was really excited when I found out they were going back,” Darlington County mom Amanda Doyle said of learning last week’s announcement.

She said her daughter, who is starting in the fourth grade, was ready to go Monday morning.

“She got dressed in her cute back to school outfit with all her new stuff,” she said. “And it was really just an exciting morning. We made it exciting.”

The district has outlined many safety procedures it’s put in place. The procedures include spaced out desks and required masks.

The differing schedules are designed to make proper social distancing possible in all schools. But it can make for some ‘juggling’ among parents with children of varying ages, like Amanda.

“You’ve got to fit in work,” she said. “And who’s getting picked up when. And who’s doing what on what day. It’s still a little bit of a challenge.”

Meanwhile, others remained learning remotely, like Laverne Chavis’ 12th grade son.

“He has some good teachers there,” she said. “If he needed anything, he can text them he can call them and they’re right there help him.”

