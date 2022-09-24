LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many people were able to get a taste of breweries across the Southeast on Saturday afternoon without having to leave Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City.

All proceeds from the ninth annual Beer Fest benefit the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Foundation.

Shady Rogers, the director of education and events for Moore Farms Botanical Garden, said there are a variety of beer options for people to choose from.

“We have 34 different breweries from across the Southeast. It’s a really good time, it’s a fun time. We have a lot of beer, a lot of different ciders and L’s from across the Southeast,” Rogers said.

Aside from beer tasting, participants also had the chance to view the scenic grounds at the garden, while enjoying Inland Band, who put on a live performance.

“Our beer fest is special because it’s spread out across our 65 cultivated AC eco property here. You get to enjoy the garden, a botanical garden, and beer at the same time, so it’s kind of a trio you won’t find anywhere else,” Rogers said.

Green Frog Social House served food at the event.

Courtesy: Keianna Benson

Most people pre-registered for the event, but those who did not were still able to purchase tickets at the gate.

Rogers said many people turned out for the event. A total of 700 people pre-registered.