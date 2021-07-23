More than 700,000 people visit the Pee Dee State Farmers Market each year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s possible many this summer are enjoying fresh fruits and vegetables grown on South Carolina’s nearly 25,000 farms. More than 700,000 people stop by the market either on their way to Myrtle Beach or traveling along the eastern seaboard each year.

Certified South Carolina Grown products can be found at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market in Florence County. The market is located on Highway 52 between Florence and Darlington and is convenient to I-95 and I-20.

The Pee Dee Market is one of only three state-owned and managed regional farmers markets. It’s open year-round and showcases some of the state’s best produce, plants, flowers, and much more including tasting events and a specialty crop initiative, which is new this year.

The goal is to attract more people, according to Market Manager Bob Sager.

“We think we have some large opportunities with particularly young people — families,” Sager said. “The grounds are set up to have a more fun atmosphere, and we’re going to be doing live music down the road.”

“I like for us to have different stuff every week so it’s not boring all the time,” said Somer Lawhon of Southern Produce and Plants. “You come out and something new and exiting, so we try to buy at least two different products a week.”

Lawhon is also helping attract more customers by redeveloping two vacant greenhouses on the property.

The Market also features an SC Made section. Vendors like Lisa Floyd of Can Cutter Creations, LLC., rent an area featuring their products that are baked, designed, or grown in the state. The vendors are always changing, so there’s always something new to see.

Her creations come from repurposed soda cans and molded clay.

“They can’t believe that things were made from cans,” Floyd said. “Everybody says that’s a great way to recycle and they love it, they love it.”

Supporting local farmers and businesses puts money into the local economy. It’s also good for the environment and decreases carbon footprints.

To learn more about what’s happening at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page.