Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday morning after crashing into a ditch in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle happened as the rider was traveling west on Calhoun Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The rider was wearing a helmet, Lee said.

No other vehicles were involved, Lee said. SCHP is investigating the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.