Mullins man arrested, accused of sexually abusing girl for years

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A Mullins man faces eight counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after being accused of sexually abusing a girl for years.

According to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by News13, the female victim was interviewed by law enforcement in February. She told deputies that William Eric Gillette had sexually abused her. Deputies were told the abuse happened over a period of several years.

Gillette was arrested on July 28. He’s charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt – victim 11 to 14 years of age – second degree and four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt – victim under 16 years of age – second degree.

In August, News13 obtained the eight warrants from his arrest. The alleged crimes happened along Holly Road in Marion County. Warrants suggest the crimes happened between January 1, 2016 and April 17, 2019.

According to booking records, Gillette received a total bond of $80,000.