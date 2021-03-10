Mullins Police Department names new K-9 after hundreds of votes. And the winner is…

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Mullins Police Department’s newest recruit has deep wrinkles, floppy ears, and, now, a name.

The K-9 has been named Officer Copper after receiving more than 30% of a public vote, the department announced on Facebook Wednesday.

The punny name was followed in popularity by Major, Mully and Scout.

The department posted on March 5 that the dog had been donated by HB Kennels. The initial post asking for name suggestions has received almost 700 comments.

Submitted names included Duke, Hercules, Dusty, Barney and Officer Snuggles.