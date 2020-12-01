Mullins police seek information on 3 recent shootings

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating three shooting incidents in the Mullins area within the past two weeks.
One shooting happened on N. Mullins Street. Two people were shot in that incident. Police did not release the nature of their injuries.
Another shooting took place at Meadow Park Apartments, where an eight-year-old child was seriously injured.
A third shooting happened on Hampton Circle, according to Mullins police. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Any information would be appreciated. Police said anyone with information may contact them and remain anonymous.
