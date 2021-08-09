Mullins puts owners of ‘unfit dwellings’ on notice, schedules public hearing on Aug. 17

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Mullins will have a public hearing on Aug. 17 to hear from the owners of several properties that have been deemed “unfit dwellings” by the city, Mayor Robert Woodbury said in a news release.

The city last week mailed certified letters to the owners of 18 of 36 properties that Woodbury said have been deemed “unsafe” by the city’s code-enforcement officer and city council. Those properties are affecting the other residents’ property values, he said.

During the public hearing, Woodbury said property owners “will have the right to give testimony concerning the complaint and condition of the property.” Afterwards, the city will decide whether to order repairs or proceed with demolition, he said.

“It is not our wish to demolish your property without your consent,” Woodbury said. “However, by law, the safety and well-being of the residents of the city of Mullins is a priority. We want you to be a part of this process.”

Anyone who has questions or needs more information should contact call Holly Jackson at City Hall at 843-464-9583.