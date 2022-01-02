Mullins woman’s family ‘blessed’ as they celebrate her 102nd birthday

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Family and friends celebrated the 102nd birthday of Orgae Johnson in Mullins Sunday, starting with a visit from Marion County sheriff’s deputies who delivered well-wishes over a squad car’s loudspeakers.

“We’re celebrating her birthday of 102 years. She was born in 1920,” Rachel Mason, Johnson’s daughter said. “She has seen lots of presidents over the years, and happenings in her lifetime.”

Johnson’s house was decorated with balloons and posters, and her yard was filled with cars as family and friends from church came by to wish her a happy birthday through her front window. One factor Johnson credits her long life to is her faith.

“By blessings of the Lord,” Johnson said. “I live through the Lord. Glory, Glory!”

Johnson’s daughters said she serves as the mother of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She also has served as president of the missionary circle, helping out at nursing homes, hospitals and prisons.

“In fact, people would see her so often at the hospitals they would ask if she worked there,” Mason said. “So at age 80, she retired.”

Mason said retirement didn’t slow her down much, as she bought herself a new car at 90.

“She’s always been full of life,” Mason said. “Until age 85, she walked two or three miles every day, so that’s the kind of mom she has been.”

Her daughters said they are grateful to still have her in their lives and the lives of her 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

“She told us right from wrong, so we cherish her,” Dorothy Gilchrist, Johnson’s daughter said. “We will cherish her forever.”

Her family said they were pleased to see so many people come out and wish her well.

“We thank the people that support her and support us,” Lillie Ruth Pee, Johnson’s daughter said.