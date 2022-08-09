FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence.

He said the first responders were hit by a car as they were working on the scene of a wreck.

Several officers and EMS units are on the scene and the road is closed, according to a WBTW reporter on the scene.

The conditions of the first responders are unknown.