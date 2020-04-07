MUSC Florence sees 629 at drive-through; donation of supplies encouraged

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Division of MUSC has seen about 649 patients at its drive through site and confirmed 26 COVID-19 positive cases.

The total confirmed inpatient COVID-19 patients treated to date is 14, according to a weekly update sent by the Florence division on Tuesday.

The testing site is for patients who have COVID-19-like symptoms and get recommended for screening. The drive-thru site is at Doctors Care Urgent Care on South Irby Street.

The hospital also noted MUSC Health is encouraging the community to donate the following supplies to either hospital:

– N95 masks Surgical masks

– Protective eyewear Face guards and face shields

– Sterile gloves

– Hand sanitizer

– Industrial cleaning wipes

-Thermometers (all kinds)

– Pharmacy needs: Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Ethanol 200 proof USP-grade alcohol

Please forward all donation requests to Christina O’Malley, External Affairs at omalleyc@musc.edu.