MUSC Health Marion gets massive donation toward 3D mammography

MARION AREA, S.C. (WBTW) — MUSC Health Marion Medical Center got a major donation from the Marion County Healthcare Foundation that’s helped it to expand mammography capabilities.

The nearly $400,000 donation was presented Tuesday during a ceremony.

The donation has helped the hospital to offer a 3D mammography system, a type of testing that allows for better, earlier detection. It’s considered the best tool for an early diagnosis and the standard in breast imaging.

MUSC Health Marion went live with the system back in June, and says since then, it’s been able to get more screenings done than last year during the same period.

“Why not have breast images that show us more from the same screening,” Assistant CEO at MUSC Health Marion Spencer Twigg said. “So that’s what this technology is able to do. It’s able to have earlier detection. Clearer insight from a radiologist’s perspective of what’s actually going on.”

Doctors emphasized the importance that women know the importance of getting screened regularly.

Latest Headlines