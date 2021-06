COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with certain in-patient hospice facilities that are willing to serve as medical needs shelters (MNS) in the case of a weather emergency or other disaster.

During an event that would cause residents to evacuate their homes, these facilities would temporarily house individuals with medical conditions that aren’t severe enough to require hospitalization but do require certain accommodations, such as backup electricity for medical devices, cold storage for medicine, or a hospital bed. While DHEC has dozens of planned medical needs shelters around the state, partnering with in-patient hospice facilities allows for easier accommodation of South Carolinians with certain medical needs.