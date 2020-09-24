‘Never seen anything like this:’ Deputy-involved shooting sparks chaos in Darlington County neighborhood

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two were shot by law enforcement Thursday as deputies in Darlington County were in the process of serving an arrest warrant, according to state police.

The deputy-involved shooting happened in the Trexler Avenue area.

“Generally this is a quiet neighborhood,” Roger Koontz said, who was woken up by the commotion before 9 a.m. “I’ve never seen anything like this. I’m 49 years old and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

A confrontation happened between DCSO deputies and a male suspect when the deputies were serving the warrant, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. That confrontation is what led to the male suspect, and a second person, being shot, according to SLED. Both were taken to a hospital, although their conditions have not been released.

Brian Aguilar was preparing to work on a nearby roof when he heard gunfire break out.

“I heard the police, he was like, ‘put your hands up,’ and stuff and after that I heard some gunshots,” Aguilar recalled.

No deputies were hurt from the shooting, however one deputy sustained minor injuries in a crash tied to the shooting, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was caused by the suspect trying to leave the scene, according to deputies. A DCSO vehicle and another vehicle appeared to be pretty badly damaged.

“I just happened to look out the window in my kitchen and I noticed police cars,” Aquilla Best said. “My first thought was, ‘oh I hope everyone is okay. What’s going on?'”

SLED is still investigating the incident. DCSO confirmed the suspect is in custody. No word on any possible charges the suspect faces. SLED says this is the first officer-involved shooting involving DCSO this year.

By protocol, any deputy involved in a shooting is placed on administrative leave. Count on News13 for updates on this story as the investigation develops.

