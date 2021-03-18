New entertainment center coming to Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment option is coming to Florence.

Tilt Studio will soon call Florence’s Magnolia Mall home. Tilt is a family entertainment center that is set to feature activities like laser tag, mini golf and many other attractions.

The entertainment center is going in the old J.C. Penney location.

The company has locations all over the U.S., but this will be its first South Carolina location.

“This is exciting,” marketing coordinator for Magnolia Mall Shanna Wilson said. “The closest thing we have is probably an hour and a half away from here, and we do service a lot of residents in the Florence county area, so I think this is perfect to give them something to do.”

Wilson said Tilt Studio is expected to open up toward the last quarter of the year.