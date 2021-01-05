New Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye sworn in

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — TJ Joye was sworn in Monday as the new Florence County Sheriffs.

Joye talked to News13 about his goals for the office and giving up his job as the head football coach at Carolina Academy.

“I really don’t believe I could do both,” Joye said. “As much time as it takes coaching the way we do it there with conditioning, workouts — so me running for sheriff and trying to do that…would just take away from the sheriff’s office. I’m going to give the people of Florence County, the citizens, 110% of my time.”

Joye was a former highway patrol lieutenant.