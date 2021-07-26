New Florence judge sworn in Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new judge was sworn in Monday in Florence.

Attorney Alesha Lewis was sworn in as a new Municipal Court Judge, according to the city. She was born in New York to parents from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lewis has been a South Carolina native for 16 years and graduated from Latta High School in 2006. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Francis Marion University. She also has an associate degree in applied science/paralegal from Florence-Darlington Technical College.

She also graduated from the North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2018 and completed more than 30 hours of community service in the juvenile clinic and legal aid sponsored programs, according to the city.

Lewis is the mother of a 15-month-old son and has her own law practice in Dillon.