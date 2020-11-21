New gymnasium unveiled at Greenwood Elementary in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence One Schools unveiled a brand new gymnasium at one of its elementary schools Friday.

District leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at Greenwood Elementary’s new gym.

The gym will serve kindergarten through sixth grade students at the school. It’s equipped with a basketball court, sound system and stage and can accommodate many different activities.

Greenwood has been without a proper gym, so Friday marked the end of a long wait.

“This facility is really coming at a time when we know that health and safety are so important,” school principal Dr. Susan Collins said. “So we have this wonderful facility now where we can really help our children develop those habits, those good health habits.”

Dr. Collins called this a dream come true for the community.

“In my career spanning almost 30 years in education I’ve never seen a school without a gym,” Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said. “So many people have tried to work around that for so many years and have asked so many people for this. And we had to find a way.”

