New playground opens in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A new playground is now open at Lake City Park.
Construction on the playground began in early January and it opened Friday, according to Florence County District 1 Councilman Jason M. Springs.
The park includes handicap accessible swings and an anti-concussion surface, Springs said. The county has invested about $200,000 into the playground.
